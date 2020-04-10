BCS Wealth Management Purchases New Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

BCS Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,281,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,115,225,000 after buying an additional 5,019,413 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 66,388,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,632,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674,009 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,969,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,315,899,000 after buying an additional 1,790,650 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,910,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,040,997,000 after purchasing an additional 157,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,055,993,000. 55.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE XOM traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,412,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,339,752. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $83.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.20. The firm has a market cap of $185.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.48.

In other news, CEO Darren W. Woods acquired 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,515,476.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

