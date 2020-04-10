BCS Wealth Management Sells 850 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

BCS Wealth Management lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,819 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. grace capital bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.73. 50,047,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,725,344. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $220.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.76.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on T. Citigroup reduced their price objective on AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on AT&T from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.84.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

