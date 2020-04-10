BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,615 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 24.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,181 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its holdings in Facebook by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,384 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. increased its holdings in Facebook by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 15,059 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 6,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Facebook from $246.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Facebook from $263.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $244.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.33.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total value of $292,408.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,403.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,001 shares of company stock valued at $17,369,567. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $0.91 on Friday, hitting $175.19. 23,020,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,133,076. The stock has a market cap of $499.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $174.72 and a 200-day moving average of $193.49. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

