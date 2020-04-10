BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 305 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $2.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $152.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,390,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,409. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $120.20 and a one year high of $188.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.7438 per share. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

