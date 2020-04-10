BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 0.4% of BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, March 27th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.13.

Shares of JNJ stock traded down $2.03 on Friday, reaching $141.23. 11,086,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,195,043. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $154.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.48.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 22.18%. The firm had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

