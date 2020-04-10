BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.50 Million Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 139.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,408 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,126 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 31,550 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,758 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 2,555 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,395 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $103.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,038,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,356,747.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LOW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $153.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.48.

LOW stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.31. 6,202,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,318,319. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $126.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.26. The stock has a market cap of $71.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 173.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

