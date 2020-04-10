BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.25 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,797 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 12.8% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 205,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,866 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 59,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,074,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 133,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,889,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVX traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.31. 17,021,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,342,146. The company has a market cap of $160.52 billion, a PE ratio of 55.83 and a beta of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $127.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

CVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cowen cut their target price on Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $137.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.15.

In other Chevron news, Director John Frank purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $104.61 per share, for a total transaction of $41,844.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,975.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

