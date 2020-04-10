BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.94 Million Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 996 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 126.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 64.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total transaction of $379,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,784. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $7,341,341.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,772,809.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,682 shares of company stock worth $12,441,819. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Argus upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.31.

NYSE:PG traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.66. 12,531,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,044,400. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.28. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $128.09. The company has a market cap of $284.23 billion, a PE ratio of 67.85, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

