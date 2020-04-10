BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,066 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 37,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 16,245 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,485,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,263,000 after purchasing an additional 298,886 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 37,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. 68.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 175,049 shares in the company, valued at $8,052,254. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 139,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 167,027 shares of company stock valued at $9,620,065. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,054,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,932,084. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $60.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.66 and a 200-day moving average of $53.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

KO has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.85.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

