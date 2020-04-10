BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 583 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AXA increased its position in PepsiCo by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 1,288,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,074,000 after buying an additional 68,968 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,290,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 43,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,981,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 326,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,160,000. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $1.02 on Friday, hitting $133.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,251,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,748,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $147.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.47. The company has a market capitalization of $184.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.08%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Cfra upgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on PepsiCo to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.90.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

