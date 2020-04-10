BMO Capital Markets Lowers Livent (NYSE:LTHM) to Underperform

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Livent (NYSE:LTHM) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Monday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Livent from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Livent from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Livent from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. TheStreet downgraded Livent from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Livent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Livent presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.89.

Get Livent alerts:

LTHM stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.15. 2,133,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,678,365. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $833.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 2.14. Livent has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $12.64.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Livent had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $78.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Livent will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LTHM. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in Livent during the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Livent by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,264 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Livent by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 228,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Livent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Livent by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 137,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 57,107 shares in the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Livent

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

See Also: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.