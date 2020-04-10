Bob’s Repair (BOB) 24 Hour Volume Tops $280,529.00

Bob’s Repair (CURRENCY:BOB) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 10th. Over the last seven days, Bob’s Repair has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar. Bob’s Repair has a market cap of $304,902.54 and approximately $280,529.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bob’s Repair coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $5.60, $18.94, $51.55 and $33.94.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00052606 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $332.74 or 0.04824846 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00065790 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00036794 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005658 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014489 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010325 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003384 BTC.

About Bob’s Repair

Bob’s Repair (BOB) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2017. Bob’s Repair’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,640,758 coins. Bob’s Repair’s official Twitter account is @bobsrepair and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bob’s Repair is medium.com/@bobsrepair . The official website for Bob’s Repair is www.bobsrepair.com

Bob’s Repair Coin Trading

Bob’s Repair can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.43, $51.55, $7.50, $24.68, $13.77, $50.98, $18.94, $32.15, $10.39, $20.33, $5.60 and $33.94. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bob’s Repair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bob’s Repair should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bob’s Repair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

