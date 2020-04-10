BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) PT Lowered to $52.00 at SunTrust Banks

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) had its price target decreased by SunTrust Banks from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a hold rating on the bank’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for BOK Financial’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.86 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.33 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised BOK Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. DA Davidson downgraded BOK Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James cut BOK Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on BOK Financial from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on BOK Financial from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.00.

BOKF traded up $3.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.72. 421,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,545. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. BOK Financial has a 1-year low of $34.57 and a 1-year high of $88.69.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $448.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.77 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 22.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BOK Financial will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 12,500 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total value of $999,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 118,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,487,039.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in BOK Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $396,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,995 shares of the bank’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 210,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,401,000 after buying an additional 4,359 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,164 shares of the bank’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,334,000 after buying an additional 10,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.73% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

