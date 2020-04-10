Buckley Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,766 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,081 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the period. American Express makes up approximately 0.7% of Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $2,581,611,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,103,419 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,130,603,000 after purchasing an additional 72,529 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,969,925 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $992,175,000 after purchasing an additional 149,491 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $858,681,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,361,131 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $791,897,000 after purchasing an additional 167,174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

NYSE AXP traded up $2.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.82. 6,901,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,038,245. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $67.00 and a fifty-two week high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that American Express will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

AXP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. DZ Bank upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised American Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on American Express from $125.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on American Express from $137.50 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.15.

In related news, EVP Richard Petrino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $461,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,883.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 7,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.61, for a total value of $1,004,520.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,103.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,639 shares of company stock valued at $10,880,261. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.