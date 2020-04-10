Buckley Wealth Management LLC Acquires 560 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in R. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Ryder System in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Ryder System by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Ryder System by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ryder System news, CFO Scott T. Parker purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.21 per share, with a total value of $465,125.00. Also, EVP Robert D. Fatovic purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.21 per share, for a total transaction of $93,025.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 18,250 shares of company stock worth $681,780. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

R stock traded up $2.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,685,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.59. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.62 and a 52-week high of $67.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.19 and a beta of 1.92.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Ryder System had a positive return on equity of 10.30% and a negative net margin of 0.27%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently 45.16%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cfra dropped their price objective on Ryder System from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Ryder System from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (down from $49.00) on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Loop Capital upgraded Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $51.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.43.

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

