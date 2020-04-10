Buckley Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,891 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 57.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $154.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.46.

PNC traded up $5.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.42. 4,281,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,927,666. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.00. The company has a market cap of $42.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 12-month low of $79.41 and a 12-month high of $161.79.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 24.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

In other news, Director Andrew T. Feldstein bought 10,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $94.92 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,045,757.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $153.11 per share, with a total value of $153,110.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,781 shares in the company, valued at $732,018.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 21,302 shares of company stock worth $2,153,135. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

