Buckley Wealth Management LLC Buys 237 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,453 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $2,558,090,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,593,292 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $563,212,000 after buying an additional 1,112,175 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 22,049.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 919,869 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,213,000 after buying an additional 915,716 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,218,065 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,139,473,000 after buying an additional 605,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,765,579 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,655,255,000 after buying an additional 586,305 shares in the last quarter. 69.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Home Depot from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cfra upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.04.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot stock traded up $6.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $201.53. The company had a trading volume of 7,045,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,113,198. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $204.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.08. The firm has a market cap of $209.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.98. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

