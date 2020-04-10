Buckley Wealth Management LLC Buys 300 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,115 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,664,748 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,581,027,000 after acquiring an additional 338,005 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 14,484,065 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $853,980,000 after acquiring an additional 257,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,207,142 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $659,354,000 after acquiring an additional 205,271 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $492,928,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 781.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,511,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $324,980,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886,896 shares in the last quarter. 59.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WBA traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.98. 7,106,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,956,715. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1-year low of $39.40 and a 1-year high of $64.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $35.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.24 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 2.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.458 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.55%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.13.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

