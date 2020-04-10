Buckley Wealth Management LLC Buys 475 Shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,682,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 6.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 104,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,091,000 after buying an additional 6,267 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 7.5% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,160,000. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 1.5% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 37,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,096,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Anthem from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Stephens lowered their target price on Anthem from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Anthem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.36.

Shares of NYSE ANTM traded down $4.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $242.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,191,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,908,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $247.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.36. Anthem Inc has a twelve month low of $171.03 and a twelve month high of $312.48. The firm has a market cap of $62.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.83.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.02). Anthem had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $27.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. Anthem’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 22.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.55%.

In related news, CEO Gail Boudreaux purchased 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $266.65 per share, with a total value of $2,026,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,547,857.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

