Buckley Wealth Management LLC Buys 739 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 31.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 7.4% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 49,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,386,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $4.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $143.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,279,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,738,493. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $99.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.14. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.08 and a 1-year high of $184.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.79.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on HON shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $187.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $201.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.88.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

