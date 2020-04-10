Buckley Wealth Management LLC Buys 985 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 3.0% of Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 20,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,852,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock traded up $8.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.76. The company had a trading volume of 40,966,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,070,660. The firm has a market cap of $287.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $141.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.70.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

JPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.53.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $137.25 per share, for a total transaction of $2,003,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,330.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,441 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total transaction of $883,061.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 36,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,012,238.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,814 shares of company stock valued at $17,318,144 over the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

