Buckley Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,857 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,252 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up 2.6% of Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 142,522,918 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,529,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,789 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,030,997 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,124,265,000 after acquiring an additional 904,426 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $2,966,694,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 27,008,301 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,616,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,487,025 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,226,148,000 after acquiring an additional 469,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $1.84 on Friday, hitting $57.14. 40,218,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,201,064. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.04 and a 200 day moving average of $57.29. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The company has a market capitalization of $252.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (up from $64.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.28.

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $71,809.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,962. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 3,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total value of $242,178.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,099 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,826.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,853 shares of company stock worth $4,327,846 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

