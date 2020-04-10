Buckley Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 34.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,599 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,863,179 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,595,491,000 after purchasing an additional 567,864 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,687,292 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,229,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,925 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,648,853,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,968,638 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,017,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,222,384 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $932,829,000 after purchasing an additional 520,148 shares in the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

NYSE MDT traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.03. 7,886,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,402,890. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $72.13 and a 12 month high of $122.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.83.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Omar Ishrak bought 8,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $110.87 per share, with a total value of $972,440.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $124.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.88.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.