Buckley Wealth Management LLC Has $460,000 Stock Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.3% during the first quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 16,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LLY traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $145.73. The company had a trading volume of 4,369,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,068,686. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.51 and its 200 day moving average is $126.56. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52-week low of $101.36 and a 52-week high of $147.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 192.27% and a net margin of 37.27%. Eli Lilly And Co’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly And Co currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.03.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 14,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.30, for a total value of $1,968,435.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 110,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,849,819.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total value of $29,322,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 113,589,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,653,334,750.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 836,657 shares of company stock valued at $118,138,971 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

