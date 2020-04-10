Buckley Wealth Management LLC Has $6.69 Million Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 3.6% of Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.2% in the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,018,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 37.3% in the first quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 508 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 12,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,330,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 18,047 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,970,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 11.4% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.06% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $1,206.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,635,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,599,807. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,239.02 and its 200 day moving average is $1,314.12. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,530.74. The stock has a market cap of $829.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $12.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 46.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,423.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,635.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,488.17.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

