Buckley Wealth Management LLC Has $798,000 Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BMY. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,012,211,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,662,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,262,135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861,939 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,705,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $815,568,000 after purchasing an additional 303,014 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,527,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $671,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140,646 shares during the period. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9,590.9% in the fourth quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 9,348,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,139,000 after acquiring an additional 9,447,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $964,263.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,666 shares in the company, valued at $3,579,212.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.91. The company had a trading volume of 13,256,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,585,412. The company has a market capitalization of $131.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.74. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1 year low of $42.48 and a 1 year high of $68.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.78.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.54.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

