Buckley Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 80,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,585,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 82.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CB traded up $7.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $122.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,719,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,478,425. Chubb Ltd has a one year low of $87.35 and a one year high of $167.74. The company has a market capitalization of $51.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.62 and a 200 day moving average of $147.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.18. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Ltd will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.67%.

CB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded Chubb from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Chubb from $182.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Chubb from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Chubb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.07.

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $99.74 per share, for a total transaction of $199,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,242.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total value of $650,698.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

