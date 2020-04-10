Buckley Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,341 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director John E. Lowe bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.93 per share, with a total value of $74,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.52. The stock had a trading volume of 5,247,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,848,967. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.31. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $40.04 and a twelve month high of $119.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PSX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $110.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.36.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

