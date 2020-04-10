Buckley Wealth Management LLC Sells 562 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,999 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up about 1.3% of Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Verizon Communications by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,916 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $12,636,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $955,000. Finally, NS Partners Ltd increased its position in Verizon Communications by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 142,127 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,727,000 after acquiring an additional 14,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VZ. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Cowen upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Nomura cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.16.

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,491,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,737,222. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.97 and its 200-day moving average is $58.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $239.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

