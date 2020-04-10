Buckley Wealth Management LLC Sells 740 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,945 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises 1.2% of Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH traded down $3.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $264.13. 4,880,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,720,892. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $306.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.96. The firm has a market cap of $254.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.28 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.59%.

UNH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.91.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $2,283,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $36,222,197.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $47,492,171.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,081,050. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

