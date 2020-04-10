Campbell Capital Management Inc. Has $3.34 Million Stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Campbell Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,846 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola comprises approximately 3.4% of Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 68.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.00. 19,054,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,932,084. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.60. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.66.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.73%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KO. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.85.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $460,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 175,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,052,254. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $3,939,040.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,614,405.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 167,027 shares of company stock valued at $9,620,065. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

