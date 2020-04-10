Campbell Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Campbell Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 130,447 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,197 shares during the period. Intel comprises approximately 7.2% of Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 34,092 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,296 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its position in shares of Intel by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 24,575 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,147 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 66.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 3,685 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total value of $242,178.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,826.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $71,809.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,853 shares of company stock valued at $4,327,846. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $1.84 on Friday, reaching $57.14. 40,218,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,201,064. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.82. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $42.86 and a 52 week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. Intel’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Nomura increased their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Northland Securities cut their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Intel from $69.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Vertical Group initiated coverage on Intel in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.28.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

