Campbell Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM)

Campbell Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,179 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. EQM Midstream Partners accounts for about 0.4% of Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in EQM Midstream Partners were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in EQM Midstream Partners by 306.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in EQM Midstream Partners by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in EQM Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in EQM Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth $14,283,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in EQM Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. 37.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQM has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of EQM Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of EQM Midstream Partners from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating on shares of EQM Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of EQM Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. EQM Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

Shares of EQM Midstream Partners stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,396,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,121,389. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.47 and its 200-day moving average is $24.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. EQM Midstream Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $7.34 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00.

EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The pipeline company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $425.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.95 million. EQM Midstream Partners had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.89) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that EQM Midstream Partners LP will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQM Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned approximately 700 miles of high-pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) regulated low-pressure gathering lines; approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines; and approximately 160 miles of pipelines.

