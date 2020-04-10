Campbell Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Campbell Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 64.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,018 shares during the quarter. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH accounts for 1.8% of Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 138,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,304,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP lifted its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 7,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $147.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.10.

Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock traded up $6.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $164.14. 4,349,409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,549,065. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.08 and a 200 day moving average of $142.93. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a fifty-two week low of $114.18 and a fifty-two week high of $168.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.58 billion, a PE ratio of 83.32, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.05). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s payout ratio is currently 84.36%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

