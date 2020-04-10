Campbell Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Campbell Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 37.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 15,650 shares during the quarter. General Motors accounts for 0.6% of Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in General Motors by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,284,507 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $669,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474,457 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,920,340 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $654,961,000 after buying an additional 536,088 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $524,865,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,991,187 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $512,077,000 after acquiring an additional 222,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,290,807 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $449,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GM traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.06. 22,477,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,330,310. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.26. The company has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. General Motors has a 12-month low of $14.32 and a 12-month high of $41.90.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $30.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

GM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine cut General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.36.

In related news, EVP Matthew Tsien acquired 22,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.97 per share, for a total transaction of $514,528.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,514.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

