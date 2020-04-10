Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stake Lessened by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CAT. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth $7,579,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 11,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.6% in the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $81,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CAT. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cfra cut shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $156.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $115.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.94.

Caterpillar stock traded down $2.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $125.03. 4,752,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,191,144. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.30. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.50 and a twelve month high of $150.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $70.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.28.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.26. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The company had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

