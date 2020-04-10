Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at Piper Sandler

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CINF. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cincinnati Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. BidaskClub raised Cincinnati Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cincinnati Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $100.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CINF traded up $2.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $83.58. 1,223,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,241,362. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.82. Cincinnati Financial has a 12-month low of $65.69 and a 12-month high of $118.19.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 7.50%. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 203.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Douglas S. Skidmore acquired 2,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,795.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,725. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,649,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $278,076,000 after purchasing an additional 24,545 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,232,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,363,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,411,000 after buying an additional 259,033 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 987,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,797,000 after buying an additional 43,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 986,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,779,000 after buying an additional 64,193 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

