Citigroup Cuts American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Price Target to $28.00

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $51.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ACC. Evercore ISI raised American Campus Communities from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Campus Communities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised American Campus Communities from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Campus Communities has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.17.

American Campus Communities stock opened at $34.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. American Campus Communities has a 1 year low of $20.13 and a 1 year high of $50.94. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 56.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.48.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $255.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.82 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that American Campus Communities will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 25,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 2.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

