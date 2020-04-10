Citigroup Trims Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Target Price to $90.00

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $146.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BXP. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Boston Properties from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $145.00 to $111.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $158.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Boston Properties from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Boston Properties from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $140.75.

Shares of BXP traded up $6.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $106.00. 1,938,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,796,226. Boston Properties has a 12 month low of $77.21 and a 12 month high of $147.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.44. The company has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.20.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.94). Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $706.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Boston Properties will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.92%.

In other Boston Properties news, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $405,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Douglas T. Linde sold 27,455 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.67, for a total transaction of $3,971,914.85. Following the transaction, the president now owns 208,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,228,362.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,250 shares of company stock worth $12,626,628 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in Boston Properties by 62.6% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 68,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 6,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Boston Properties by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

