Citigroup Trims Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Target Price to $9.00

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $21.50 to $9.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.47.

Shares of NYSE BRX traded up $1.57 on Tuesday, hitting $11.33. The company had a trading volume of 8,297,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,322,499. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.30. Brixmor Property Group has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $22.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.14 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 23.52%. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.06%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.69%.

In related news, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.40 per share, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,760 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,024. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sheryl Maxwell Crosland purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.53 per share, with a total value of $31,325.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $289,625 and sold 16,868 shares valued at $347,571. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 619.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 282.2% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 6,276 shares during the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

