Citigroup Trims Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Target Price to $8.00

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.60.

QRTEA stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.56. 7,036,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,131,136. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $17.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.07.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.68. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a positive return on equity of 15.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. George purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.44 per share, for a total transaction of $2,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,439,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,268,905.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,816,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the fourth quarter valued at $20,668,000. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 513.9% in the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 2,039,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,190,000 after buying an additional 1,706,977 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 1,359.0% during the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,461,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,319,000 after buying an additional 1,361,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd raised its position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 3,936,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,186,000 after buying an additional 1,291,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

