Compass Point Lowers Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target to $100.00

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its price objective trimmed by Compass Point from $113.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on NDAQ. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $114.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Nasdaq from a sell rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.13.

Shares of NDAQ traded up $3.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $107.92. 714,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,536,201. Nasdaq has a 1-year low of $71.66 and a 1-year high of $120.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.07 and a 200-day moving average of $103.97. The stock has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.68.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $646.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.60%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,755 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total transaction of $301,507.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,362,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 4.2% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

