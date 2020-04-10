Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Updates FY 2020 IntraDay Earnings Guidance

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) updated its FY 2020

IntraDay earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.07 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.54 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.86 billion.

A number of research firms have commented on CAG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Conagra Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Conagra Brands from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.94.

CAG stock opened at $32.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.77. Conagra Brands has a 52 week low of $22.83 and a 52 week high of $35.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

