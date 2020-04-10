Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target Lowered to $212.00 at MKM Partners

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its price target lowered by MKM Partners from $266.00 to $212.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

STZ has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Constellation Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Hanson reiterated a sell rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $233.00 to $197.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $216.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $195.91.

Shares of STZ stock traded up $8.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $166.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,341,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,230,518. Constellation Brands has a 12-month low of $104.28 and a 12-month high of $214.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -923.50, a PEG ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.81 and a 200-day moving average of $182.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.42. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 14.61% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

In related news, EVP F Paul Hetterich sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.91, for a total value of $7,136,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Locke III sold 8,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.50, for a total transaction of $1,696,941.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,672,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,701 shares of company stock worth $11,148,182 in the last three months. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,394,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $116,421,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 760.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 636,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,777,000 after buying an additional 562,506 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,022,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,486,000 after buying an additional 334,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,008,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,348,000 after buying an additional 161,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

