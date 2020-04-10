Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,720 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,440,000. Arrow Financial Corp increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 10,631 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 16,458 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,039,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COST stock traded down $5.96 on Friday, reaching $300.01. The company had a trading volume of 6,445,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,303,932. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $233.05 and a 1 year high of $325.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $299.90 and its 200 day moving average is $299.38. The company has a market cap of $135.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.75.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Oppenheimer upgraded Costco Wholesale to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.67.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total transaction of $1,156,578.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,388,778.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $443,826.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,346,125.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

