Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its price target cut by Susquehanna Bancshares from $51.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a positive rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crocs from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a buy rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of Crocs from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Crocs from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Crocs from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $20.84. 2,596,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,146,552. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.64. Crocs has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $43.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.58.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Crocs had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 94.74%. The company had revenue of $262.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.72) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Crocs will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crocs news, CFO Anne Mehlman acquired 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.75 per share, for a total transaction of $58,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,787.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian Bickley acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.54 per share, for a total transaction of $43,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 89,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,929,919.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 20,575 shares of company stock worth $468,427 over the last quarter. 2.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Crocs by 1,822.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,217,642 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,314 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,177,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Crocs by 1,824.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 320,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,895,000 after purchasing an additional 303,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Crocs by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 49,791 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

