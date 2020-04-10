Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $89.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Curtiss-Wright expects to benefit from increasing trade activity and rising need for replacing aging fleet with new jets in the commercial aerospace market. Ample scope for increased nuclear power adoption worldwide should boost Curtiss-Wright’s power segment. Curtiss-Wright provides Reactor Coolant Pumps (RCPs) and control rod drive mechanisms to China'sWestinghouse AP1000 reactor. Its shares have outperformed the industry in the past six months. However, cheap natural gas price may hurt the near-term prospects of nuclear power industry, thereby affecting the company’s growth. Further, expanded tariff on import of aluminum may hurt aerospace-defense equipment stocks like Curtiss-Wright. A comparative analysis of the company’s forward EV/SALES ratio reflects a relatively gloomy picture.”

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Curtiss-Wright presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $139.25.

Curtiss-Wright stock traded up $3.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $101.03. 313,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,899. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.47. Curtiss-Wright has a fifty-two week low of $70.56 and a fifty-two week high of $149.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.35.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $655.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.28 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 18.63%. Equities analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 9.35%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 689.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 1,958.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 519 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

Featured Article: Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Curtiss-Wright (CW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.