DA Davidson Trims Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Target Price to $40.00

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) had its price objective cut by DA Davidson from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Barnes Group’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on B. Sidoti lowered their price target on Barnes Group from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a sell rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Barnes Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. MKM Partners cut their price target on Barnes Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Imperial Capital raised their price target on Barnes Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Barnes Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.46.

Shares of NYSE:B traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,906. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.98 and a 200-day moving average of $56.39. Barnes Group has a 12-month low of $30.22 and a 12-month high of $68.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $370.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.93 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Barnes Group will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Barnes Group in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Barnes Group by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Barnes Group in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Barnes Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Barnes Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

