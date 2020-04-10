Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target Cut to $175.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its price objective decreased by Susquehanna Bancshares from $230.00 to $175.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a positive rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush raised Deckers Outdoor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cfra lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Deckers Outdoor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Deckers Outdoor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $192.40.

Deckers Outdoor stock traded up $3.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $148.88. 423,046 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,309. Deckers Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $78.70 and a fifty-two week high of $203.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.95.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The textile maker reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.55 by $0.59. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $938.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 782 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.28, for a total value of $151,144.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,055 shares in the company, valued at $5,809,030.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Robecosam AG grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 90,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

