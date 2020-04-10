Domani Wealth LLC Acquires 17,747 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Domani Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 155,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,747 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $9,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 44,086,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,386,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997,670 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,776,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,826 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,304,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,028,000 after acquiring an additional 390,692 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,024,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,472,000 after acquiring an additional 97,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 1,647,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,569,000 after acquiring an additional 74,311 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHX traded up $1.13 on Friday, hitting $66.18. 3,359,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,681,517. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.12 and a 200-day moving average of $72.83. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $52.05 and a 12-month high of $81.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.3383 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.